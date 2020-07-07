2021 Jeep Wrangler: What’s New?

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler will be coming in with a plug-in hybrid option but that is not all that we will be getting.

For starters, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with eTorque will no longer be an option now. The Technology Group will also be offered as standard on the Wrangler Sport S now which includes features like the seven-inch TFT screen, seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Climate control, and more. All models with the Uconnect screen will also be getting the Selectable Tire-Fill Alerts.

Other than that, we will also be getting the option to upgrade to the Selec-Trac 4×4 unit on the base model. This was only offered on the Sahara and Sahara Altitude in the past. The Rubicon, on the other hand, will get the 2WD/4WD switchability along with the Forward Facing Camera.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler production will be starting in August.