Bronco Is More Than An SUV

We can’t wait to see what the new Ford Bronco will have to offer when the SUV finally arrives but according to Ford, the Bronco will be more than just an SUV model.

We know that there will be a two-door and four-door Bronco but we can also expect to see a few wild built coming from Ford. These models will not be carrying the Ford badge but the Bronco badge similar to how the Mustang is right now.

There is even more to it as it was announced that there will be four Bronco Off-Roadeos that Ford is describing as an off-road and outdoor adventure playground where drivers can play and have fun. We do not have a location for that yet but the events are said to be starting in 2021. On top of that, there is also the Bronco Nation which is an online community that is devoted to the brand and new models.

The official debut of the Bronco is only a week away and we can’t wait to see what surprise Ford has in store for us.