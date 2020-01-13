Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special Edition Failed To Impress Subaru America

Last year, Subaru took the covers off their new Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special Edition at the Singapore Motor Show. At that time, the name of the vehicle got a lot of attention since it did spell out F**K special edition.

Well, Subaru of America has now stepped out to announce that they had nothing to do with the vehicle and that the vehicle will not be offered in the US.

From what we have seen so far, the vehicle is given the World Rally Blue exterior color as well as the cheery blossom pink pinstriping. No word on what the vehicle is offering under the hood.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a huge touchscreen in the front that will allow users to control the audio system. What do you think of the new concept shown in Singapore and what do you think of Subaru of American coming out with that statement.