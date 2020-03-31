2021 Genesis G80 Stunning Interior Shown Off

There is no denying that Genesis is not holding anything back when it comes to its Genesis G80. Images of the exterior showed a stunning looking vehicle and now we got to see how the interior will look like as well.

The new interior image showed off the elegant and minimalist interior design. We got to see ht below the dash, full-width air vents, the swoops, bends, and creases.

Tech like the 3D instrument display and 14.5inch infotainment display can also be seen here. The interior will also come with a dark brown and dark blue color scheme. The configurator showed that there will be three more color options available.

On the outside, customers will have 10 exterior colors to choose from including Black Forest Green, Porto Red, Adriatic Blue, Tasman Blue, Gold Coast Silver and more.