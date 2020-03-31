Ford Mustang Mach-E Development Not Slowing Down

With everything that has been happening right now, a lot of automakers are also experiencing some kind of set back or delay but not the Ford Mustang Mach-E as Ford announced that the launch of the crossover will not be delayed.

Ford plans to stick to their plan which is to launch the vehicle int he fall this year. Instead of working on the vehicle at the office, engineers and calibrators have brought development cars home to work on.

It was added that this method has allowed the development team to test their electronic architecture and software to ensure all the parts are working properly. This method might not be able to test the suspension and braking for now but at least during this time, progress are being made.

With so many reservations for the vehicle made, it made sense that Ford would want to keep working so that they can deliver it on time.