Aston Martin DBX Goes Dark For Geneva

Aston Martin will be at the Geneva Motor Show where they will be showing off their Aston Martin DBX but not just any DBX model but one by Q.

The bespoke Aston Martin DBX model will be fitted with a few predesigned accessories like carbon fiber paddle shifters and more. The vehicle will be given the Satin Xenon Grey paint from the Q by Aston Martin Collection and some extra carbon fiber pieces. The Aston Martin Commission, on the other hand, will be offering up the 22inch gloss black-painted wheels.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a carbon fiber floating center console, luggage floor, and door trim.

No price was announced yet but we do know that the standard DBX models will be offered for $192,989 so this model should be much higher than that. As for how much higher, we will have to wait and see.