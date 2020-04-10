Ram Asking Fans For Ideas!

With so many people stuck at home with nothing much to do now, there is no better them for FCA to ask their fans about proposing some design.

The FCA Design Sketch Battle contest for everybody in the world is open now and the brief is to sketch out your “wickedest and most outrageous design for a Ram truck”. Remember those times when you think you know what the best looking Ram truck will look like? Well, now is your chance to show the world what you have in mind.

The judge for the contest will be Mark Gilles, the head of design for Fiat Chrysler and Mark Trostle, the head of design for Ram and Mopar. If you plan to take part, be sure to send in your entry on the 9th of April by 5 pm Eastern time. There is not much time left but with all the time you have on hand now, you might be able to squeeze in something.

The top design chosen by the judges will be posted on their Instagram page.