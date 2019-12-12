Ashen Available On New Platforms But Only For Some

Those waiting for Ashen to be released on the other platform can now get their hands on the game as the game has been released on a few other platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Steam and GOG.

The game was initially one released on the Xbox One and Epic Store the time an exclusive period for those have ended. As exciting as that sounds, those living in Europe and Asia will have to wait for a little longer for the game.

PS4 players in Europe will only be getting the game on the 16th of December while those living in Japan and Australia will only see the game in 2020. Nintendo Switch players, on the other hand, will be getting the game on the 19th of December in Japan, Europe, and Australia.

The game will also come with the Nightstorm Isle DLC expansion.