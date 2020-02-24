Cyberpunk 2077: Streaming Options Available

You can now decide if you would like to buy the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game or steam it as the developer announced the new platforms that it will be released on.

According to the latest report, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service along with Stadia. GeForce Now members will be able to play their copy of Cyberpunk 2077 when the game arrives later this year.

Nvidia also added that the higher resolution will be available even on Mac laptops. GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that will allow players to steam their PC game on their PC, Mac, Shield TV or any other Android-based devices.

Cyberpunk 2077 was set to arrive this April but the developers latest announced that they decided to push it back a few months to polish up the game announcing the new 17th of September release date.