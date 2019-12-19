Dead Or Alive 6 Fans Can Get A Taste For Free

If you like Dead or Alive games but are not sure if you want to get the new one, well, there is a way to try it out first as the developer is offering a free version called Core Fighters.

The free bundle package will also get some nice goodies like Ninja Gaiden and Ryu Hayabusa for free. The free bundle is free for both Xbox One and PS4 players but you will need a PS Plus account or Xbox Live Gold membership to get the free game.

The free version will give players access to most of the stages and game modes but if you would like to enjoy more like the story mode and the extra characters, you will have to buy them.

Review of the game looks pretty positive so far and since it is free, you might as well give it a try.