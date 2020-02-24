Destiny 2: OP Weapons Gets Nerf?

The next season update for Destiny 2 will be arriving next month and we can expect to see a few important changes coming to the game including some adjustment for some fo the guns in the game.

In their latest blog post, Bungie highlighted some of the important changes that they will be made to the game including switching the perks for Izanagi’s Burden, an Exotic sniper rifle that will now reload slower than before.

Lord of Wolves and The Last Word, two weapons that have become dominant in the Crucible will also be nerfed. Lord of Wolves’ accuracy of the alternate fire mode will be reduced so that it will not be as effective as before. The Last Word, on the other hand, will have less damage now but will be very effective in the shorter range.

More details will be released when we get closer to the new season release date on the 9th of March.