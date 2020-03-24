Endzone: A World Apart PC Early Access Announced

Set 150 years after the apocalypse, the upcoming settlement building game, Endzone: A World Apart will task players with leading a group to rebuild Earth.

Players will have to build in the settlement, gather resources, and survive threats. Radiation will be a common theme in this game. Well, the developer have now announced that the game will be entering Early Access.

The Early Access version of the game will be released on Steam on the 3rd of April. The developer also released a new trailer showing off the radiation system in the game.

If you have already pre-ordered the game, you already have access o the close beta. If not, you can wait for the Early Access to arrive to try out the game.

Check out the new trailer below.