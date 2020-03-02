Epic Store Free Game For This Week Revealed

It is a new week and that means a new set of games from Epic Store. Here are the two games that will be getting at the end of this week.

The first will be Offworld Trading Company which is a real-time strategy game that is set on Mars. Players will be helming one of the four trading companies that want to colonize Mars.

The other free game this week will be Gonner. A fast-paced platformer game. Players will play as Ikk, a blob that is on a journey to find its only friend Sally.

These free games will be available starting from the 5th of March. While we wait for the next batch of free games, you can still claim last weeks’ free game including InnerSpace.

Epic has announced that they will continue to offer free games this year so make sure you keep checking back to see what game is being offered for free.