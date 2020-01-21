Google Stadia: More Exclusives Coming Very Soon

Google Stadia launced not too long ago and since then, the service only has one exclusive game to offer, Gylt, but Google promise that there will be more to come within the next few month.

In their latest press release, it was reveal that Google already have more than 120 games coming to Stadia this year and that more than 10 games from that 120 will be Stadia exclusive games. The best part of it all is that those will be arriving before we past the half year mark of 2020.

We do not know what games those will be but there were speculations that we might be something from Typhoon Studios and Tequila Words as those developers seems to have hinted that they might be working on something for Stadia.

Google also announce some of the new features that their streaming service will have inclding 4k gaming on the wed, wireless gameplay on the Wed through Stadia controller and more.