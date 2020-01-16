GTA 4: Steam Issue Explained

Last week, some people pointed out that GTA 4 is no longer available on Steam and since then, Rockstar has come out to clarify that has happened to the game.

According to Rockstar, the game was created for Games For Windows Live platform but with Microsoft now no longer supporting the Games For Windows Live, it is not possible for them to generate additional keys to continue selling the current version of the game.

They added that they are looking into other possible options for distributing the game on PC and will share that information once they have them.

While GTA 4 is no longer available for now, PC players can still play GTA 5 and GTA: San Andreas on Steam so all is not lost yet.