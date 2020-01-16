Pokemon Go: More Gen 5 Pokemons Coming Our Way

Pokemon Go players will start seeing some new Pokemon on the map starting this week as the developer has just added more Pokemon from the Unova region into the game.

Unova region is where the Pokemon Black and White games are set in. Other than getting some new Pokemons, players will also have a new method od evolving the Pokemons.

New Pokemon that has been added into the game include Roggenrola, Tympole, Dwebble, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet. New Gen 5 Pokemons will also hatch from Eggs. The developer also added some region-exclusive Pokemon into the game. Throh will only be found in North America, South America, and Africa, Sawk, on the other hand, will start appearing in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Maractus will be seen in Southern US, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America. Sigilyph will appear in Egypt and Greece while Basculin will appear in both Eastern and western hemispheres although depending on which region you are in, the color will be different.

The game will also allow players to evolve some Pokemon for free if you traded for them similar to a mechanics that the original game had.