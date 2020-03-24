PUBG Gets New Items For Birthday Celebration

It might not feel like it but PUBG is offering three years old and that the game is celebrating its birthday by adding more items into the game.

In their blogpost, PUBG reminded fans of all the work that has been done to the game since it was released back in 2017 and also highlighted some of the things that fans can expect from the game in the near future.

The first major update will be the updated Vikendi, the snow-covered map that was shown earlier this year. The updated map will now have trains and will be tested to reduced circulations.

They also added that fans will see more maps reworked, new maps, new weapons and mechanics in 2020. Players can also redeem the 3rd Anniversary Item Box which comes with an M416 skin, hoodie, parachute and more. Do claim it before the 23rd of April for PC players and the 25th of April for Console players.