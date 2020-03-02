Stardew Valley Free Content Update Coming

Stardew Valley has been around for a few years now and the developer is now ready to give it another update and the best part of it all is that the new DLC will be free.

In conjunction with the anniversary of the game, it was reported that the game will now be getting some new content with the 1.4 updates. The update will not only come with some new content but it will also improve the quality of life and fix some of the bugs that the game seems to have.

In fact, this is not the end as Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley ave also reported that they are working on a 1.5 update that will be coming in the near future.

As for whether we will be getting any new game from them in the future, nothing has been confirmed yet but Barone did say that those are still a while away.