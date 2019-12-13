The Wolf Among Us: Get Familiar Before Sequel Arrives

A few interesting announcements were at The Game Awards 2019 including The Wolf Among Us 2. The first game was originally developed by Telltale Games and when the company shut down, most of us assume that it will be the end for the game as well but the studio was later revived by LCG Entertainment.

They have now partnered up with AdHoc Studio to work on the next installment for the game, The Wolf Among Us 2 and that was announced during the award event this week. When it is ready, the game will be released on the consoles as the Epic Games Store.

To celebrate it, Epic Games Store is now offering the first game The Wolf Among Us for free from now until the 19th of December. If you have not tried the game the last time, now would be a good time to do so.

No word on when the new game will be ready but we sure are happy to learn that it is not the end for the franchise.