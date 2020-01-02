2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Safety Tech Comes With A Price

There is still no word on what the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata will have to offer yet but an early draft that fell into the hands of CarsDirect might give us an idea of what is to come.

According to the guide, the 2020 Miata Sport Soft-Top will be coming in with a base price of $26,580 which is about $850 more than what the vehicle was being offered in 2019. The Grand Touring trim will also get a price hike of $1090.

Those looking to drive a manual version of the Grand Touring will also have to fork out more to enjoy that. While the price hike might not be the best news now, the 2020 model will come with i-Activesense as standard instead of optional like it was the last time.

The engine should remain the same 2.0-liter Skyactive-G inline-four engine that will be offering 181hp.