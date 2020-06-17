2021 BMW M5 To Come With New Track Mode

The 2021 BMW M5 will also be getting an update. Although not a major one, the updates will be very much welcome.

On the outside, the vehicle will be fitted with updated headlights and taillights with new elements like the L-shape running lights and more creases on the side.

In terms of engine, nothing much has changed. The 2021 model will also come fitted with a twin-turbo V8 engine that will be offering 600hp and 553lb ft of torque. The M5 Competition on the other hand will be offering 617hp. The Competition will also be getting a new “Track” mode where the driver aids will be turned off along with the infotainment systems and audio so that the driver can be completely focused.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting a 12.3 infotainment display that will also supposed Android Auto now. Customers will get to choose from five exterior color options including the Motegi Red, Brands Hatch Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Individual Aventurine Red, and Frozen Bluestone. The bar model will start from $104,495.