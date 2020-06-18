2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Spotted Out Once More

The 2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has been spotted out in the open once more and here is what we have picked up so far.

Previous images did show that the vehicle was fitted with a manual transmission which is great but the latest image gave us all a good look at the wheel and tire of the vehicle. We can see the dark bronze wheels are wrapped with the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Cadillac also did not bother to cover up the hood and the upper portions of the doors where we get to see what looks like a real vent in the front. It was reported that the vehicle could be offered with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

So far, no date has been announced yet but they did say that it will be arriving soon possibly alongside the CT4-V Blackwing.