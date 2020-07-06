2021 Dodge Durango: What’s New?

Dodge had a few interesting news to announce this week including them stopping the production of the Dodge Grand Caravan but on top of that, they also reveal some additional information about the 2021 Dodge Durango.

According to Dodge, the 2021 Dodge Durano will be coming in with a few exterior upgrades that will include a new front end with a grille that will be flanked by two slim LED headlights. The SRT model on the other hand will be getting a new chin spoiler.

More changes can be found on the inside including the 10.1inch touchscreen that will run the new Uconnect 5 software and will support both the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Then there is the new Tow N Go package that will be offered on the Durango R/T model. This will come with the exterior fender flares, SRT edition 20inch wheels, SRT-tuned exhaust, active noise cancelation, and more.

Powering the Dodge should be the same 5.7 liters Hemi engine that will be offering up 360hp and 390lb ft of torque.