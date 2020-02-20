2021 Kia Sorento: What We Know Now?

We got to see how the 2021 Kia Sorento will look like not too long ago when Kia released the new images but they still kept some of the details away from the public at that time until now.

Kia has just revealed some additional information about the upcoming 2021 Kia Sorento including the engine options. It was reported the Sorento will come with a hybrid and a traditional gasoline engine option. The gasoline version will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As for the hybrid version, we will see it come with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be paired with an electric motor that will offer about 227hp and 258lb ft of torque.

It was also announced that the Sorento will come with a new multi-collision brake system that will apply brakes automatically when the airbags have been deployed.

More details will be revealed when we see it at the Geneva Motor Show happening early next month.