2021 Ford Puma ST: What We Know Mow

Ford might not be ready to show off their 2021 Ford Puma ST model just yet but the vehicle has been spotted out in the open a few times now with the latest images showing it with barely any camo on. So what do we know now?

The latest spy images showed the Puma ST with barely any camo on revealing its sharp red exterior paint along with the bigger and sleeker wheels. Previous soy image also showed it with a deep front spoiler, updated brakes, twin exhaust pipes and also a larger roof spoiler.

Powering it will be the updated 1.5 liters EcoBoost three-cylinder engine and updated exhaust system. The vehicle should be offering about 197hp and 214lb ft of torque and will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

All these upgrades should allow the vehicle to go from 0-62mph in 7 seconds. The Ford Puma ST will be arriving later this year.