2021 Lexus IS Debut On Hold For Now

Lexus was supposed to show off their 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan model this week but that is not going to happen anymore as Lexus announce that they will be postponing the debut.

Considering what is happening in the world right now, Lexus has announced that they will be postponing the premiere of their Lexus IS model. They did not announce a new date but added that the revised timing will be announced soon.

The next-gen Lexus IS will be coming with an RWD system as standard but the AWD will be offered as an option. The IS will also be riding on the New N platform. In terms of powertrain, the vehicle should be coming in with both four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines similar to what the current IS model is offering but we will have to wait for more details on what engine the 2021 model will be offering.

For now, we can only wait and see when the vehicle will make its debut.