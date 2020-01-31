Next-Gen 2021 Kia Sorento: More Details Leaked In New Images

It is no secret that Kia is working on updating the Kia Sorento and while Kia is not ready to show it off just yet, the vehicle was spotted out in the open.

While it was heavily covered, we could still pick up some important details like the updated front fascia that will now look a lot more muscular and chiseled now with the trio of LED headlights and exposed taillights.

On the inside, the vehicle’s seat will receive a few stitching that matches the pattern we have found in the Telluride. The vehicle will also be getting an updated cluster and center stack with a huge touchscreen.

It is believed that the next-gen model will be fitted with a plug-in hybrid engine and that it will be making its debut next month while the hybrid options will be arriving a few months later. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon.