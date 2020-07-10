Toyota Corolla Cross Will Stand Above The Crowd

You probably won’t have any trouble spotting the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross that is said to be a cross between the Corolla and the SUV because if how tall it would be.

The Corolla Cross would be coming in to sit below the Toyota RAV4 model that will be sharing its design features from the C-HR. The Corolla Cross will be riding on the TNGA-C platform. It is measured at 175.5inches long, 71.9inches wide, and 63.8inches tall which makes it longer, wider, and taller than the C-HR.

The vehicle was offered in Thailand with four trim options and two engine options. The base model will be fitted with a 1.8 liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 140hp and 129lb ft of torque. The standard model will also be fitted with halogen headlamps and 17inch rims.

The hybrid models on the other hand will be fitted with a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that will be offering 98hp and will be paired with an electric motor that will be offering about 72hp.

The Toyota Corolla Cross will be arriving in the US next year.