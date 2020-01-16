Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Roadmap Drawn Out For Fans

Fans can expect to see more changes and updates coming to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game and to make sure their fans know what is coming their way and what they are working on, the developer has just released a roadmap of their plans for the game.

According to the studio, fans can expect to see a GUnfight 3v3 mode, the Gunfight tournament could also be making a comeback as well. They also promise more 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, 2X Tier events and more.

The developer is also working hard on fixing some fo the issues that the game has right now including lighting flickering, mission collision on the Cargo map and more.

With so much update to keep track of, the studio has now opened up a public Treallo board with the list for the fans to follow up on.