Convergence Will Focus On Ekko

Ekko, the Boy Who Shattered Time, one of the characters in the popular League of Legends game will be the star of the studio’s next game, Convergence.

According to Riot Forge, the new game will be a single-player action platformer game that will allow you to make use of Ekko’s ability which is to manipulate time.

Ekko could control time by speeding up his own time or slow down enemies. You can check out the new trailer for the game below.

This was not the only game that Riot Forge announced at The Game Awards this year as they also talked about the Ruined King, another game set in the League of Legends universe.