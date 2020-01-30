Destiny 2: Exotic Loot Detailed

After the downtime, the new exotic loot for Destiny 2 is now. Here is what we know right now.

Twitch Prime subscribers will now get an Exotic Loot that will contain an in-game Destiny 2 gear. Arriving with the 2.7.1 update, the update will allow players to claim their loot from twitchprime.com. Players can also expect a drop every month for the next six months.

This month, the item that players will be claiming is the SOROS Regime auto rifle, SOROS ornament, Skyline Flipside Ghost shell as well as the Unsecured/Outcry ship. Of course, even if you are not a Twitch Prime subscriber, you can still get the items but you will need to get it through random drops from Exotic engrams.

The details were leaked by Twitch when they posted a banner image advertising banner on their Twitch.tv.