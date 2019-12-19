Final Fantasy 14 Celebrates Holiday With New Event

Final Fantasy XIV will be happy to know that the developer is bringing back the Starlight Celebration event which is live now and will go on until the 31st of December next year.

The event will come with some new quest and items with a festive theme. The seasonal shop will also feature some of the Starlight Celebration from before.

Some areas like Gridania and Limsa Lominsa will also be decorated to look for festive. Some of the items that you might also find including the Saintly Barding Chocobo armor that you can fit to your mount.

Despite being around for so many years now, Square Enix has continued to support the game and we should expect to see more coming in the near future.