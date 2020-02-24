No Man’s Sky: New Update Detailed

No Man’s Sky has gotten its latest update and here is what fans will be getting.

One major new feature that will come with the latest update is the living ships feature which is pilotable ships. The new starship will have its own range of organic technologies that cannot be upgraded using the normal means.

Another change that players should notice immediately is that NPC can now hail your communicator in space to call for help or ask you to join some scheme. There will also be some new rare space encounters.

The patch will also add on some new missions. On top of that, the patch will also come with a few fixes for previously reported bugs as well as some game optimization fixes.

The full patch notes for the 2.3 update are now on their blog so do check that out if you would like to learn more about what the update will have to offer.