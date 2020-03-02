Pokemon Of The Year Announced!

Google and The Pokemon Company came together once more but this time, it was to determine which Pokemons are the top favorite among the fans and we now have a winner for the Pokemon Of The Year competition.

Players could pick from all eight regions in the Pokemon universe and at the end of the day, it looks like the fan-favorite turned out to be Greninja.

Other Pokemons that managed to nab that top 10 spot include Charizard which is to be expected, Gengar, Gardevoir, Rayquaza, Garchomp, Sylveon, Umbreon, Mimikyu, and Lucario. Are those your top favorite?

We were expecting to see Pokemons like MewTwo make it to the top but that did not. Of course, with Pokemon Sword and Shield now bringing in some new Pokemon, we might see a different list if the poll were to be done again next year.