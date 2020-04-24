Splatoon 2 Free Demo Date For Switch Announced

Those that own the Nintendo Switch console right now would be able to try out Splatoon 2 for free soon as Nintendo announces that they will be holding a free demo for the game soon.

The demo will allow Switch players to try out the new game for free. While the demo will only be starting next week, the demo client for the game is already up on the Switch Eshop now and can be downloaded.

When the demo does arrive, players will be able to try out a few online modes like the Turf War and also the Ranked Battle and Salmon Run. Of course, besides owning the Switch console, players will also need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription which Nintendo is also offering for free now. The seven-day free Switch Online will be offered with Splatoom 2.

During the demo, if you like what you see and would like to get the full game, it will be offered int eh Eshop with a 30% discount. The demo will start on the 29th of April and end of the 6th of May so you will have a lot of time to decide if you want to get the full game.