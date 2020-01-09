2020 Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition Announced!

The last time we heard that name was back in 2007 when Mini showed off their Mini Convertible Sidewalk and after so many years, they decided to give it another go with more color and design options this time thanks to Mini Yours.

The color that Mini seems to be pushing the most is the new Deep Laguna metallic color which is not offered on the other models. If that is not your color, there are also a few other metallic color options to choose from.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with LED headlights and foglights along with automatic air conditioning, interior lighting package, a storage package and so much more.

The vehicle will be offered with three engine options starting from the 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with 102hp, the 134hp option and the 2.0 liter four-cylinder 192hp engine.

There will only be 150 units of these Mini Convertible Sidewalks made.