2020 New York Auto Show Gets A New Date

We were only a month away from the New York Auto Show but it looks like we will have a few months to attend the event now as the organizers announced the new date for the event.

With Covid-19 spreading in New York, the organizer initially announces that the New York Auto Show will still go on but this week, it was announced they will be pushing back the event.

For now, it has been decided that the New York Auto Show will be happening in August which is after the Detroit Auto Show happening in June. With this, we might see some revealed scheduled for New York get pushed back or maybe moved to the Detroit show.

The New York show is not the only auto event affected by Covid-19 as the Geneva Motor Show was also canceled as the virus spreads in Europe.