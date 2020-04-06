2020 Nissan Frontier: Better Fuel Economy Numbers Announced

The official fuel economy numbers for the 2020 Nissan Frontier are out and as expected, the Nissan Frontier will not dissapointed.

Motor1 announced that the Nissan Frontier which will come powered by the 3.8-liter V6 engine and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission will have a better fuel economy compared to last year.

It was added that the rear-wheel driver model will return about 19mpg in the city and 24mpg on the highway while the four-wheel-drive version will have 17mpg to offer in the city and 23mpg to offer on the highway. This is a high jump compared to the vehicle last year which offered about 16mpg in the city and 23mpg on the highway for the rear-wheel-drive model and 15mpg in the city and 21mpg on the highway for the four-wheel-drive model.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier is set to arrive soon.