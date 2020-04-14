2021 Acura TLX: What’s Under The Hood

While it will be exciting to see how the updated second-generation Acura TLX model will look like on the outside, what will be the most exciting part of the second-gen model is under the hood.

According to the report, the Acura TLX will be coming in with a new turbocharged V6 engine that has been developed specifically for the Acura brand.

The Type S Concept which preview the TLX model was fitted with a 3.0-liter V6 engine that is said to offer about 300hp. On top of that, it was reported that the vehicle will receive as based 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

As for the design, it was reported that the updated model will look very similar to the Type S concept that we saw not too long ago. The new model will also be fitted with the new touchpad-controlled infotainment system similar to what we have already seen on the RDX model.