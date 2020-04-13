2021 Chevrolet Suburban RST: Nothing To Hide

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban RST was spotted out in the open with barely any camo on so the exterior design was just out there for all to see. Here is what we can see right now.

Unlike the other trim options, the RST model will be coming with a dark front fascia trim color that is called Black Ice. It will be fitted with a 22inch wheels with V-shaped spokes.

The 2021 model will come riding on the new platform that will be much longer than before. Under the hood will be the 5.3-liter V8 engine that should be offering about 355hp. The engine will come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 10inch infotainment screen and another 4.2inch driver info screen. The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban RST is set to arrive with a based price of $61,095 and was suppose to arrive mid this year but with everything that has been going on right now, we might see it arrive later in 2020.