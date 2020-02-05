2021 Cadillac Escalade Choose LA To Make Its Debut

There is no better place for Cadillac to show off their 2021 Escalade especially now with the Oscars happening. Here is what we know about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade right now.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade will be coming in with an independent rear suspension setup similar to what other FM full-size SUVs are offering right now. Under the hood will be a 6.2-liter V8 engine or the 3.0-liter turbo diesel inline-six engines that will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It is nice to see a diesel finally being offered on the Escalade. As for the V8 Blackwing, there was no mention of whether that will be coming or not.

The Cadillac Escalade will also be getting an extensive upgrade on the inside to match what the market is offering right now. That will include a 16.9-inch infotainment screen along with a joystick-style gear selector. It will also be fitted with audio systems from AKG.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is set to go on sale later this year.