Jeep Grand Wagoneer PHEV Will Have 30 Miles To Offer?

Jeep is working on a new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer but they are taking their won sweet time with it with very little details coming our way.

According to Mopar Inside, the upcoming Grand Wagoneer could be coming in with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be offering about 30 miles of electric range when charged fully. It was also added that the hybrid model will not be coming in at the same time as the rest but will arrive one year after the standard Wagoneer arrives.

No word on what the PHEV model will be fitted with under the hood. Jeep is assuring fans that the vehicle will come with more standard tech and driving assistance features.

The standard model could be coming in with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine. There were also rumors about the vehicle possibly getting a trim that would be priced at $100,000 but we will have to wait and see.