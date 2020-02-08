2021 Cadillac Escalade: Not One, Not Two, But Three!

Screens are all the rage in the automotive industry right now as the automaker tries to come out with vehicles with the biggest or the most screens and Cadillac is not going to lose out as well.

We are learning more about the 2021 Cadillac Escalade model that has revealed that the vehicle will be coming with a triple OLED screen setup that is facing the passenger.

The huge 38inch screen was seen in the concept, but nobody thought that Cadillac will really bring it over to the production model. The layout includes a 16.9inch touchscreen infotainment system, 14.2inch instrument cluster along with a 7.2inch touchscreen. All these screens will be curved.

The instrument cluster will also come with four modes, Gauge, Navigation, Night Vision and Augmented Reality with the third screen being where users can switch between the modes quickly.

The system will also come with PTA updates to that the automaker can keep the software and navigation up to date.