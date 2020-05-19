2021 Chevrolet Colorado & GMC Canyon Basic Configurator Out Now

The full configurator for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon is not out yet but the basic version is out meaning we get to see what the vehicle would be offered without all the other options.

TFLnow reported that the basic configurator for both models is already on the site for the employee discount. We can see that the entry-level Chevrolet Colorado no longer the same now pushing the base price higher bringing it to $26,395.

The full-color options are not out yet but we do see some of the packages that will be offered like the Redline Special Edition Package that will now be offered about $2690 while the Tonneau and Step Package which is offered with $1195, Chrome Package will cost $300.

For the Canyon, the vehicle will be starting from the 2WD Elevation Standard with a base price of $27,595. Of course, there is still a lot that is missing here so we will need to see the full list before we can see the full picture.