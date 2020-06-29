2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: It Is A Question Of When

Now that we have already seen what the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor will have to offer, people are now asking if there is going to be a Ford F-150 Raptor coming our way.

According to Ford, there will be one but that is all they are willing to say right now saying that more details will be shared at a later date. This is great news for those that are looking for a truck with more power to offer. We know other automakers are already pumping some major power into their truck so it made sense that Ford would not want to be left out as well but we will have to wait and see what get’s fitted under the hood.

There were some speculations that we might see the vehicle come with a V6 engine with upgraded suspension and new stying.

Ford announced their Ford F-150 last week along with the PowerBoost hybrid model.