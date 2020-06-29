2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost: What We Know Now

After all the speculations and teasers, we finally got to learn a little more about the 2021 Ford F-150 along with the new hybrid model that Ford is now calling the PowerBooast. Here is what was revealed so far.

According to Ford, the new PowerBoost will be the model with the most power and torque of any half-ton pickup in the segment offering close to 420hp and 480lb ft of torque from the 3.5 liters EcoBoost V6 engine that will be paired with 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack along with an inverter.

The new PowerBoost system can even be upgraded to 7.2kW that will give buyers 30-amp, 240-volt service in the bed along with four 20-amp, 120V outlets.

For now, there is still a lot about the upcoming model that we do not know of but hopefully, Ford will have more to offer us soon.