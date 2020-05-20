2021 Lexus IS To Get A V8 Option As Well

Things are heating up on the side of the Lexus IS model as it was reported that the vehicle will be getting a major makeover in 2021 which will include a V8-powered version.

The vehicle will not be called the IS F but it will be called the IS 500. This rumor came from an Instagram post from allcarsnews but nothing official has been announced yet so take it all with a pinch of salt.

It was also added that the interior will be updated to make what the Lexus LS model is offering. Besides the V8 engine, the current engine option would also be carried over.

We know that the new engine offered about 416hp and 371lb ft of torque but we will have to wait and see if the 2021 model will be getting the same output or not.

There were speculations that Toyota and Lexus is looking to do away with V8 by 2022.