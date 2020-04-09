2021 Lexus LC Coupe Loses A Few Pounds

Now that we have already seen that the 2021 Lexus LC Convertible will have to offer, Lexus will be giving us a look at what the Coupe will look like when it arrives.

On the outside, the new 2021 Lexus LC Coupe will be keeping most of the design features but it will be getting a revised color palette that will include some new color options like the Cadmium Orange and Nori Green Pearl. On top of that, it will also be fitted with a set of 20inch alloy wheels with Dark Graphite finish.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 10.3-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto which is nice since Apple CarPlay was already being supported.

The biggest update here will note seen as the vehicle was added with some new suspension stabilizers, aluminum components, lighter rear wheels, and high-strength coil springs. The result is that the 2021 coupe will now be 22lbs lighter.

The rest of the vehicle including the engine will be carried over from the convertible model.