2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: What’s New?

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe model will finally be getting a complete overhaul. Here are some of the changes that we will see when the 2021 model arrives.

On the inside, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe model will be coming in with a V8 engine. We can also expect to see more exterior and interior updates.

The 2021 model will come riding on the updated platform and will be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that will have about 25hp more to offer. The 48-volt mild hybrid system and EQ boost electric starter-generator will also offer an additional 21hp and 184lb ft of torque.

Paired with the engine will be the nine-speed transmission from Mercedes. The combo will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 174mph. Customers will get to choose from a few drive modes like Comfort, Race, Trail, and Sand mode.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe is set to arrive this fall.