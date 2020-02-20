Polestar Precept Concept Could Be An SUV?

Polestar has just released a new teaser image for an upcoming concept that they will be showing off in a few days. While we do get to pick up some details, the body shape of the concept is still a huge mystery.

The teaser image showed a blackout vehicle that was shot from the top. We get to see the taillight lights and headlights and the rest is hidden in the dark. Called the Polestar Precepy Concept, some people believe that this new concept will be coming in as a new SUV concept but we will have to wait and see.

Some people also think that this could be an electric-powered model since Volvo still needs some electric vehicles. We should also see the vehicle get fitted with some of Volvo’s latest tech and features.

With Polestar coming to Geneva next month, we could also see the concept at the motor show as well.